BMO Capital Markets Raises WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Price Target to $61.00

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WRK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus raised shares of WestRock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of WRK opened at $51.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.11.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of WestRock by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in WestRock by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in WestRock by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

