Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Lifted to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BNEFF has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from $1.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from $1.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonterra Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.36.

BNEFF stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $117.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53. Bonterra Energy has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $3.52.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

