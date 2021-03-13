Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Haywood Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$4.00 to C$5.00. Haywood Securities currently has a na rating on the stock. Bonterra Energy traded as high as C$4.10 and last traded at C$4.01, with a volume of 35442 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.91.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Bonterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.52.

In other Bonterra Energy news, Director George Frederick Fink bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,906.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,168,737 shares in the company, valued at C$11,084,254.81. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 92,800 shares of company stock valued at $225,823.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$146.78 million and a P/E ratio of -0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.58, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

About Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE)

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

