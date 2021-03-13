Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,043 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.12% of Booking worth $1,021,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Booking by 63.6% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,188.11.

BKNG opened at $2,369.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,173.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,992.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.05 billion, a PE ratio of 71.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,450.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $23.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

