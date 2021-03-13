BoringDAO Price Hits $517.98 on Major Exchanges (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. During the last week, BoringDAO has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BoringDAO token can now be bought for about $517.98 or 0.00869945 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BoringDAO has a total market cap of $42.55 million and $7.34 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $275.48 or 0.00462672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00062970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00051511 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00070041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00085510 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.75 or 0.00520228 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012281 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,142 tokens. The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com.

BoringDAO Token Trading

