BOX (NYSE:BOX) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.20

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.20 and last traded at $22.20, with a volume of 48025 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.11.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on BOX in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. DA Davidson downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Get BOX alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.96 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,289,838.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $634,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,090,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,039.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,419,300. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BOX by 339.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,048 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in BOX by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,976,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,383 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BOX in the 4th quarter valued at $28,609,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BOX by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,004,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in BOX by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,895,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,846 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOX (NYSE:BOX)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.