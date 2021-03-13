Brandes Investment Partners LP Boosts Stock Holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.08% of National Presto Industries worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Presto Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Presto Industries during the third quarter worth about $199,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

National Presto Industries stock opened at $105.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.11 and a 200-day moving average of $89.73. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.60 and a 52-week high of $117.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.89 million, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of National Presto Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

National Presto Industries Profile

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.