Brandes Investment Partners LP Buys 73,538 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2,043.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,538 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $53.29 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $58.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.60 and its 200-day moving average is $51.34.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

