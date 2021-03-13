Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 178,394 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lessened its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 64.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,394 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.21% of LivaNova worth $6,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in LivaNova by 23.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in LivaNova by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 70,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 43,240 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in LivaNova during the third quarter valued at $637,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in LivaNova during the third quarter valued at about $343,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on LIVN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on LivaNova from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

LIVN stock opened at $76.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.36. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $83.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 0.80.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $269.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.