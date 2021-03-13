Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 21,322 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Brandes Investment Partners LP trimmed its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 71.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 21,322 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 38.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth $328,000. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

NYSE GIL opened at $29.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $32.02.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $690.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GIL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.