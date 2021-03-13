Brett Sandercock Sells 2,500 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $462,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,023,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brett Sandercock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 10th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $503,425.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $546,750.00.

Shares of RMD opened at $185.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.58. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

RMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of ResMed by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after buying an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,714,000 after buying an additional 124,340 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of ResMed by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of ResMed by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 3,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of ResMed by 25.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

