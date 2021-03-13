BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBIO. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $56.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $70.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.46 and a 200 day moving average of $52.01. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $73.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian C. Stephenson bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randal W. Scott bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,529,901 shares of company stock worth $213,924,093. Insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $1,757,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 76,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

