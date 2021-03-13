British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 21.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after buying an additional 26,251 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 23.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 21.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 35,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,257,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,758,000 after purchasing an additional 422,787 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 140,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

BTI opened at $37.05 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $84.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a $0.7412 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BTI. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, State Express 555, Shuang Xi, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

