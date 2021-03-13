Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 0.6% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $81,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in Broadcom by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Broadcom by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.74.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $451.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.73, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $467.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.81. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.27, for a total transaction of $33,692,968.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,637,375.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,203 shares of company stock worth $43,576,187 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

