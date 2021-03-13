Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $570.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $500.00 to $570.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.74.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO opened at $451.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $467.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.81. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.73, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadcom will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.27, for a total value of $33,692,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,637,375.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total transaction of $540,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,203 shares of company stock valued at $43,576,187 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.