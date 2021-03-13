Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65. Broadridge Financial Solutions also posted earnings of $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,425 shares of company stock worth $7,415,568 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $957,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.06. 428,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,460. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $81.90 and a one year high of $158.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.