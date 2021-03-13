Broadstone Net Lease, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on March 16th (NYSE:BNL)

Broadstone Net Lease’s (NYSE:BNL) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, March 16th. Broadstone Net Lease had issued 33,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 17th. The total size of the offering was $569,500,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the expiration of Broadstone Net Lease’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BNL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of BNL stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.42.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $3,288,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $8,181,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $755,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $1,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

