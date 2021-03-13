Brokerages Anticipate Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $42.18 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to post $42.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Alphabet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.81 billion and the lowest is $40.23 billion. Alphabet posted sales of $33.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full-year sales of $189.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $176.59 billion to $225.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $222.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $205.83 billion to $262.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2,025.00 price objective (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,059.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $50.54 on Friday, reaching $2,050.00. 1,690,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,019.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,747.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

