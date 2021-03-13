Brokerages Anticipate Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) will report earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Armstrong World Industries posted earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.43 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AWI. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.75.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $2,444,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,952 shares in the company, valued at $23,419,899.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,892 shares of company stock valued at $6,957,540 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $22,317,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 632.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AWI traded up $1.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.27. The stock had a trading volume of 146,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,400. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.68, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $95.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

