Brokerages Anticipate DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) to Announce $0.75 EPS

Brokerages expect that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will announce $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.93. DISH Network reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 476.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $3.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $3.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in DISH Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991,543 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,844,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,708,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

DISH traded up $1.36 on Monday, hitting $37.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,238,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,141,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $37.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

