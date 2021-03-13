Brokerages Anticipate Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $586.02 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will report sales of $586.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $529.54 million to $605.70 million. Equity Residential posted sales of $682.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full-year sales of $2.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

EQR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.17.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 307.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,740,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,315. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $74.22.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

