Brokerages Anticipate One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) to Post $0.06 EPS

Analysts expect that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) will report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. One Stop Systems posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow One Stop Systems.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OSS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

OSS stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.96. 362,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,260. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average is $3.63. One Stop Systems has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $151.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.06 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

In related news, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 21,753 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $132,040.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 32,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $151,729.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,431.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in One Stop Systems by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 16,752 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

