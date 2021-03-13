Brokerages Anticipate Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) to Announce -$0.48 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) will report earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ earnings. Protara Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.81) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($1.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($4.87) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Protara Therapeutics.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.43).

TARA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TARA. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,242,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 782,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 181,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 89,656 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 376,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 80,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TARA traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.82. The stock had a trading volume of 124,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,558. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.31. Protara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.08.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for people with rare and specialty diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease.

