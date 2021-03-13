Brokerages Anticipate Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) to Post $2.44 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) will post $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.47. Qorvo reported earnings of $1.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year earnings of $9.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $9.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $11.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.09.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $230,736.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,021 shares in the company, valued at $6,874,325.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in Qorvo by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,255,000 after buying an additional 1,477,209 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $223,801,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 136.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 981,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,633,000 after buying an additional 567,088 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 629,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,631,000 after buying an additional 358,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Qorvo by 239.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 502,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,759,000 after buying an additional 354,209 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QRVO traded down $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.59. The stock had a trading volume of 802,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,309. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $191.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.95.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

