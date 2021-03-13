Brokerages Anticipate RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to Post $0.35 EPS

Analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will announce earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. RPM International reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RPM International.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RPM. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $763,737.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $820,716.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,828,305.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 375,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Professional Planning bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 369,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 518,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,977,000 after acquiring an additional 98,906 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $87.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. RPM International has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $98.35.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPM International (RPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.