Brokerages Anticipate State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to Announce $1.29 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. State Street reported earnings of $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full year earnings of $6.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $7.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $8.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.38.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,480.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of State Street by 74.2% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 436.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.28. The stock had a trading volume of 60,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,469. State Street has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $84.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on State Street (STT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for State Street (NYSE:STT)

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.