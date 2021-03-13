Brokerages Anticipate State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to Announce $1.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. State Street reported earnings of $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full year earnings of $6.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $7.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $8.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.38.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,480.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of State Street by 74.2% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 436.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.28. The stock had a trading volume of 60,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,469. State Street has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $84.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

