Brokerages Anticipate Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to Announce $1.16 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sun Communities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. Sun Communities reported earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sun Communities will report full-year earnings of $5.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $5.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sun Communities.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SUI shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.14.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $134,595.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 9,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded up $3.78 on Monday, hitting $147.75. 1,030,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,278. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $95.34 and a 12-month high of $157.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

