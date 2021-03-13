Brokerages Expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Will Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will announce $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.51. Applied Materials posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $7.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.57.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.29. 7,426,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,632,265. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $124.50. The company has a market cap of $104.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

