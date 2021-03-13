Brokerages Expect Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Bancolombia reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bancolombia.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIB. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 249.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 120,074 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 1st quarter worth $426,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,749,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,705,000 after purchasing an additional 765,929 shares during the period.

Shares of Bancolombia stock opened at $34.39 on Friday. Bancolombia has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

