Brokerages Expect Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $64.68 Million

Equities research analysts expect Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to post sales of $64.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.03 million. Consumer Portfolio Services posted sales of $70.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full year sales of $252.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $250.17 million to $255.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $248.57 million, with estimates ranging from $234.65 million to $262.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Consumer Portfolio Services.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 5.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, Director Greg Washer sold 51,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $210,502.80. Also, Director Daniel S. Wood sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $73,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,809.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.20% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consumer Portfolio Services stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.21. 15,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,216. The firm has a market cap of $95.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a current ratio of 27.86 and a quick ratio of 27.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.01. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.12.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

