Brokerages Expect J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) will report earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74. J2 Global reported earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full year earnings of $9.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $9.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.66 to $10.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $469.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.68 million.

JCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on J2 Global from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.42.

In other J2 Global news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 10,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,039,835.79. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in J2 Global by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in J2 Global by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,392,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,388,000 after purchasing an additional 160,604 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in J2 Global by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in J2 Global by 262.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in J2 Global by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 63,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period.

Shares of JCOM traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.74. 6,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,252. J2 Global has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $119.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.33 and its 200-day moving average is $88.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

