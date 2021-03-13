Brokerages Expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.02 Billion

Equities analysts expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to report sales of $4.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for WESCO International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.12 billion and the lowest is $3.99 billion. WESCO International posted sales of $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 104.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year sales of $16.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.71 billion to $16.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.29 billion to $17.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WESCO International.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on WESCO International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded WESCO International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.89.

In other news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $320,563.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,111.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $66,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,757.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,961 shares of company stock worth $491,360 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 516.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 221.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSE:WCC traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $92.14. 318,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,751. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $93.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.55 and its 200-day moving average is $65.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

See Also: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WESCO International (WCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.