Brokerages Expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.69. Wintrust Financial posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $6.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $417.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.18 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on WTFC. Piper Sandler upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.90.

In related news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,132.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 1,018.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,125,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,444,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $618,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 19.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,248,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,696,000 after purchasing an additional 371,808 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 542,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,168,000 after purchasing an additional 158,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.08. 417,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $83.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.76 and its 200-day moving average is $56.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.56%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

