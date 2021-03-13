Brokerages Set Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) PT at $124.00

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.00.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

In other Catalent news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,405,000.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ricci S. Whitlow sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $82,244.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,034 shares of company stock worth $2,974,324 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,694,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 270,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 31,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $105.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Catalent has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $127.68. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 67.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.77.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Catalent will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

