Brokerages Set Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Price Target at $20.67

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 458.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the third quarter worth $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the third quarter worth about $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.46. The stock had a trading volume of 271,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,841. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average is $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.12 million, a PE ratio of -75.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 5.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

