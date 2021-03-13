Brokerages Set Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Target Price at C$3.73

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SES shares. CIBC set a C$4.00 price objective on Secure Energy Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$4.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$690.70 million and a PE ratio of -8.15. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$0.64 and a 52 week high of C$4.56.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.