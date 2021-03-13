Brokers Issue Forecasts for Intersect ENT, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Intersect ENT in a report released on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.37). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Intersect ENT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intersect ENT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.43.

NASDAQ XENT opened at $22.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.57. Intersect ENT has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $732.91 million, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The company had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,138.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 159,111 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 710,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,260,000 after buying an additional 107,455 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the fourth quarter valued at about $747,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

