Brokers Offer Predictions for Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.36). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.82) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NOVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.92.

NOVA stock opened at $42.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.25. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $57.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.41 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 32,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $1,395,507.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,846.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 176,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $8,841,517.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,239 shares in the company, valued at $5,866,639.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,417,451 shares of company stock worth $142,482,994.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,581,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,399,000 after buying an additional 5,695,606 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,219,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,832,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,628,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 179.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 809,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,518,000 after buying an additional 519,901 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

