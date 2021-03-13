BRT Apartments Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:BRT)

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

BRT Apartments has increased its dividend by 144.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE BRT opened at $20.43 on Friday. BRT Apartments has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BRT shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRT Apartments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

