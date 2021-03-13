BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%.

Shares of NYSE:BRT opened at $20.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07. BRT Apartments has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

BRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

