BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Trading 10.3% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) traded up 10.3% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $19.90 and last traded at $19.90. 106,152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average session volume of 40,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.04.

The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 37.22%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRT. BTIG Research began coverage on BRT Apartments in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRT Apartments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 324.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 294.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.34% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

About BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

