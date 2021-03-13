Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Brunswick by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 237,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth approximately $709,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 88,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 25,154 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,120,000 after buying an additional 193,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 367,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after acquiring an additional 39,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BC shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brunswick stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.68. 472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,717. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $104.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

