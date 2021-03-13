Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price objective lifted by Truist from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BC. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Shares of BC opened at $103.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.17. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $104.99.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2,114.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

