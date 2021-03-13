Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Trading Up 5.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) were up 5.2% on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $122.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Brunswick traded as high as $104.81 and last traded at $104.10. Approximately 948,896 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 730,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.92.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Brunswick from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Get Brunswick alerts:

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 66,973 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 677,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,654,000 after purchasing an additional 143,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,648,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 186,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,208,000 after purchasing an additional 65,308 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.17.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

About Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.