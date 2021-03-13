Bumble Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 8,578 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 60% compared to the average daily volume of 5,361 call options.

In related news, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham bought 6,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.23 per share, with a total value of $498,163.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $1,018,488,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

BMBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bumble from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.70.

BMBL stock opened at $69.26 on Friday. Bumble has a twelve month low of $57.53 and a twelve month high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $165.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.31 million. Bumble’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc operates online dating and social networking platforms. It provides subscription and credit-based dating products servicing North America, Europe, and various other countries. Its platforms enable people to connect and build relationships across various areas of life, including love, friendships, careers, and beyond.

