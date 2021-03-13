Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a growth of 111.5% from the February 11th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

BZLFY stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,859. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $14.54 and a 12 month high of $35.50.

BZLFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt raised Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bunzl from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunzl currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

