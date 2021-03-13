Burger Swap (BURGER) Price Hits $4.16 on Exchanges

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. During the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. One Burger Swap token can now be bought for $4.16 or 0.00006782 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Burger Swap has a market capitalization of $49.69 million and approximately $234.13 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.37 or 0.00445702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.24 or 0.00060716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00051220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00090146 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00068031 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.62 or 0.00522754 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011553 BTC.

About Burger Swap

Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,320,680 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,945,680 tokens. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org.

Burger Swap Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars.

