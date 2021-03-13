Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Raised to $325.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $295.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.33% from the company’s current price.

BURL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.21.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $311.51 on Thursday. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $311.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

