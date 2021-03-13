Burney Co. Buys 8,685 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Burney Co. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 89.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $4,578,355.20. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 51,365 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $1,969,334.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,685 shares of company stock valued at $9,056,189. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.33. The stock had a trading volume of 11,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,639. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.07.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

