Burney Co. Buys 911 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Burney Co. increased its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 37.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $26,958.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,749.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,102 shares of company stock valued at $41,894 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ORI traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $22.18. 46,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,146,841. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.78. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $21.82.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

